Ribbon-Cutting VIP Grand Opening of Tillamook Creamery

By Laura Swanson

Over 200 invited guests and dozens of media were on hand under sunny skies as the Tillamook County Creamery Association officially opened their new Visitor Center, which includes café, ice cream, gift shop and much more. And, yes there are lots of cheese samples available. Nearly every aspect of the cheese factory tour experience has been updated, upgraded and in every aspect increased the overall experience that is Tillamook Cheese.

Here it is the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the ribbon-cutting:

AND, here’s a video of the action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHMlts5aTX4

From the new expanded menu at the Café, to the barn-size expanse of the gift shop to the “herd you like cheese” sampler area, it truly is an enhanced experience. There were multiple “wow” moments for the Pioneer staff — the history display, the cheese samples, the improved signage and viewing areas, the shredded cheese walls in the elevator, the cheese samples, the open-air ice cream area, the soda fountain, the wood fired pizza oven … did we mention the cheese samples??

The Tillamook Creamery opens to the public tomorrow June 20th at 8 a.m. and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.tillamook.com.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

