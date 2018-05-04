Response to Op/Ed: Who Owns A Candidate?

I disagree with the gentleman that wrote the article “Who Owns a candidate?”

Tim is running for a state office and will be involved not just at the local level but the entire state of Oregon. He will be fighting hard for all our natural resources, jobs, housing and a balanced budget for the state. Yes he knows something needs to be done about PERS and he knows that nothing that is done will have any effect on present employs. The unions are fighting against him because they know that we must have a balanced budget but can’t at the present rate of PERS. If Tim were running for a local office then sure I would be unhappy with outside money helping pay for his campaign but not at the state level.

-Jerry A Dove, Former Tillamook county commissioner

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer