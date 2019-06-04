Rescue of Paraglider at Cape Lookout Team Effort on Sunday June 2nd

Crews from the Netarts Oceanside Fire District along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Tillamook Bay were dispatched moments after 5 p.m. on Sunday June 2nd to a reported paraglider down on the rocks between Cape Lookout State Park and Cape Lookout.

Reports from bystanders and other paragliders, with radio communications, were that the individual went down south of the Cape Lookout State Park. Upon fire district arrival, the victim was located to a remote area that could only be accessed by water rescue crews.

The Netarts Oceanside Fire District water rescue team made first contact with the victim, finding him at the waters edge unconscious. A fire district rescue swimmer was able to access the victim but was unable to transfer him to the rescue ski, due to the victim being entangled in the parasail ropes and needed to employ the assistance of a Coast Guard rescue swimmer. The two rescuers were able to cut the victim free after a few moments and transferred him to a rescue wave runner, where he was rushed to shore to awaiting crews that transferred him to an ambulance for transport to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital.

— Netarts Oceanside Fire District