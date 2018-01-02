Rep. Deborah Boone Announces Retirement

SALEM – Rep. Deborah Boone (D-Cannon Beach) issued the following statement:

“I am announcing my retirement from the Oregon Legislature after seven terms as the House District 32 representative. I will serve out my current term which ends in January 2019 but I will not run for re-election.

“I have been honored to serve on most House committees throughout these past 14 years, focusing on issues that concern my constituents and many Oregonians. The safety of our citizens, and vibrancy of our communities has been an uppermost concern and led to the introduction of House Resolution 3, the Oregon Resilience Plan, and follow-up legislation to implement the plan. This legislation is vital to ensuring the safety of our people and the survival of our communities following disasters.

“Some of the other bills that I sponsored included ocean policy and fisheries issues such as the ByCatch bill that allowed non-targeted species to be processed and distributed through the food banks; and legislation that created the Seafood Marketing Initiative promoting coastal fisheries. In addition, veterans are a special group of constituents for me and I was able to serve on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs for most of my time in the legislature.

“I have represented Oregon in the Pacific NW Economic Region, the Pacific Fisheries Legislative Task Force, and the Oregon Seismic Safety Policy Advisory Commission. The relationships forged with legislators from other states and Canadian Provinces were integral to implementing legislation and will last well beyond my service in Salem.

“The past two years have been very difficult for me as I became a full-time caretaker for my husband who was fighting brain cancer. Fortunately, technology, a very special State Senator, Betsy Johnson, and my very capable staff made it possible for me to continue my job even from afar when necessary. I am forever in their debt.

“It has been an honor to have assisted hundreds of constituents over the years and to have worked collaboratively with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on thousands of pieces of legislation. I would like to thank the citizens of my district for the honor and privilege of serving as their state representative.”