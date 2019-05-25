Remembering the Fallen – Special Memorial Weekend Offer from Werner to Benefit Local VFW Post

This Memorial Day weekend, join us, Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, in honoring those who gave their lives while serving our country. Starting May 25th through May 27th, 10% of all online orders will be donated to Kilchis-Tillamook Bay VFW Post 2848.

The Mission of VFW Post is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.

Post 2848 represents Veterans of Tillamook County. The Post location in Bay City, Oregon is the only one between Cannon Beach and Newport on the North Oregon Coast.



Werner’s also offers a military discount to all veterans and active duty military. Thank you for your service!

To learn more about VFW Post’s activities, please visit their Facebook Page.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

