REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2019:

•3:00 p.m. – Board Workshop – BoardDocs LT Training

•4:00 p.m. – Executive Session will be held to evaluate the General Manager’s performance and set goals according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i).

•6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

•The Second Reading and adoption of Ordinance 2-19 “An Ordinance Establishing Certain Retail Rates Of The District As Provided For In This Ordinance”

•Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer