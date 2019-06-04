REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The meeting will be held at the Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue meeting room, located at 36375 Highway 101 N., Nehalem, OR 97131

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2019:

• 6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

• Approve Workers Compensation Insurance

• Approve two Conservation Loans in Excess of $10,000

• Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.



