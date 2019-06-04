REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
The meeting will be held at the Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue meeting room, located at 36375 Highway 101 N., Nehalem, OR 97131
The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2019:
• 6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting
Action items include:
• Approve Workers Compensation Insurance
• Approve two Conservation Loans in Excess of $10,000
• Any other matters that may come before the Board.
Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer