REGULAR MEETING NOTICE – Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on Tuesday, July 16, 2019:

•3:00 p.m. – Executive Session will be held according to ORS 192.660 (2) (e) to conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to negotiate real property transactions and ORS 192.660 (2) (h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of the public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

•4:30 p.m. – Workshop – 4/10’s Discussion

•6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

•Approve Tri-annual transformer contract and authorize the General Manager to sign

•Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.