REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, December 18, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, December 18, 2018:

•4:00 p.m. – Reception for the Outgoing Tillamook PUD Directors

(Public is welcome to attend)

•6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include: approving Resolution No. 18-12-07 “In the Matter of Canvassing the Vote and Certifying the Resolution of the November 6, 2018 Election”; Resolution No. 18-12-08 “A Resolution Amending Personnel Policy No. 120, Total Compensation and Salary Program Administration”; the 2019 Budget; Property and Liability Insurance for 2019; and any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

