REGULAR MEETING NOTICE – Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s
Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141
The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, December 11, 2018:
• 6:00 p.m. – Board Workshop – 2019 Budget Presentation
Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.
** Revision will be italicized
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer