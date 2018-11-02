REGULAR MEETING NOTICE: Tillamook PUD Board Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, November 13, 2018:

• 6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include: approve the land swap with the City of Tillamook; authorize the General Manager to enter into a contract for construction of the Warehouse Addition & Remodel Project based on the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) as provided by the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC); and any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

