REGULAR MEETING NOTICE – BOARD WORKSHOP DEC. 17

Monday, December 17, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Monday, December 17, 2018:

• 1:00 p.m. – Board Workshop – Electric Vehicle Presentation

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

