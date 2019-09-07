RE:CURRENT TAKE ON “NEW TO YOU” SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING PRACTICES, FEEL GOOD BENEFITS & DEALS

By Matt Maizel

Come check out one of Tillamook’s newest businesses, Re:Current, a clothing consignment outlet with emphasis on sustainable and reasonably priced fashion. Re:Current’s goods are sourced locally, and have diversified options to suit many styles. Kelly Raynor, Recurrent’s owner, is excited about what lies ahead.

Previously an environmental consultant in Portland, Kelly has spent the last three years in Tillamook County. Last March, Raynor decided to start her own enterprise, with environmentally-conscious practices in mind. “Competitive pricing and variety” are a few of Re:Current’s business mottos, and have helped contribute to its early success. Raynor mentioned how Re:Current will also be expanding its furniture and home decor selection in the near future.



Re:current is located in the heart of downtown Tillamook, featuring a curated selection of secondhand goods, from current styles to vintage, high street to high fashion, uncommon art, whimsical home goods, and unique furniture.

There is already so much “stuff” out there, and Kelly sources brand new (often with tags) or nearly new, high-end clothing and housewares.



Be sure to stop in at Re:Current on September 19th – a special event day when Re:Current will donate 10% of sales to the Tillamook “Tools for Schools” program that provides school supplies to local students and schools.

By the end of September, Kelly plans to begin fashion classes (how to shop sustainably) and craft nights (dates and times to be decided). Re:Current is located at 2015 2nd Street, off of Pacific Avenue (Hwy 101 N). Summer hours, which are effective until the end of September, are: Sunday-Tuesday 12:00P-5:00P & Wednesday-Saturday 10:00A-7:00P.

For more about Re:Current, like their Facebook page for sales, special announcements, sneak peeks at new arrivals and much more.