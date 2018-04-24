RECAP: Pioneer Q&A Series; Upcoming Candidate Forum, Meet-Greet

Here you go – a handy “all-in-one” with the links to the series of questions the Tillamook County Pioneer sent to the Tillamook County Board of Commissioner candidates.

And, also a link to the Candidate Forum in Tillamook last week, filmed by Jane Scott Productions.

There are opportunities to meet the all the candidates:

April 25th – North County forum – 5:30 pm at Pine Grove Community House, Manzanita

April 30th – Coffee with the Candidates at Kendra’s River Inn – a casual meet and greet, chance to chat with the candidates, 10 am Kendra’s River Inn

Sponsored by the Tillamook County Pioneer. https://www.facebook.com/events/446715029115227/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-qa-part-1-of-6/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-qa-part-2-of-6/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-qa-part-3-of-6/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-qa-part-4-of-6/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-part-5-of-6/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/getting-to-know-the-candidates-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-part-6-of-6/

Candidate Forum – April 17, 2018 – TBCC

https://tctv.viebit.com/player.php?hash=vGlagc1thnrv