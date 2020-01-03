Ready to quit smoking or vaping? Help is here.

Tillamook, Ore.— Quitting tobacco is complicated. But it’s possible.

If you use tobacco in any form, quitting is the #1 thing you can do for a healthier, longer life. You’ll breathe easier and so will your family. It also sets a good example for children, to help them avoid smoking and vaping.

E-cigarette use among teens is on the rise in our state. The Oregon Health Authority says one in four Oregon teens uses e-cigarettes. Due to several serious lung injuries and deaths that were recently linked to vaping, the OHA is urging everyone to stop vaping, not just teens. No vaping products should currently be considered safe.

When you quit smoking or vaping, you’ll lower your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer. Quitting is especially important for people who are pregnant, or who have diabetes or high blood pressure.

Quitting is hard, but you’re more likely to succeed if you have help. Support is available to quit any type of tobacco, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes and more.

Take the first step.

There’s no right way to quit. But here a few great ways to help you get started:

Make an appointment with your primary care provider (PCP)

Your PCP can help you make a plan to meet your goals. You can also talk with your PCP about nicotine gum or patches. Your PCP can also discuss medications that help reduce cravings. Jackson Care Connect members have no out-of-pocket costs for covered services.

Contact Quit For Life®

This is a stop-smoking program of the American Cancer Society. Columbia Pacific CCO members have coverage for this successful program. Call toll-free 866-QUIT-4-LIFE (866-784-8454); Spanish option available. Or visit quitnow.net.

Contact the Oregon Tobacco Quit Line

Phones are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or visit quitnow.net/oregon. For Spanish language, call 855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335356-92). All Oregon residents get certain free services from the Oregon Tobacco Quit Line.

Support like this has helped thousands of people quit smoking or vaping for life. It can help you, too. Whatever way you choose, making the decision to quit is the most important first step. And we’re here to help.

More resources

Smokefree: smokefree.gov/

Text messaging support: smokefree.gov/smokefreetxt

The National Institutes of Health: nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/001992.htm

Columbia Pacific CCO: http://colpachealth.org/monthly-stories/quit-smoking-for-life



