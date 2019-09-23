Rainy Day Village Network will be hosting Coffee Conversations in October and November

These informal, drop in gatherings are designed to provide an opportunity to find out what’s happening with Rainy Day Village Network, to meet new people and to get together with old friends.

The first one will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 10am, Wild, 298 Laneda, Manzanita. Details on the other 2 will be made available as soon as they are confirmed.

It’s a chance to ask questions, give us feedback and perhaps join us as we prepare to become fully operational by next spring.

Rainy Day Village Network is a grass roots, inclusive village, where members join together to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives in the communities we love. Once we “launch”, fully vetted volunteers will provide paying members with services like transportation to events and appointments, help with simple household tasks, and friendly check-ins and calls for those living alone.

So come join us at a Coffee Conversation. We welcome all types of people—retired, working, longtime and recent residents, couples, singles, active folks and those with physical limitations, who want to grow with and rely on each other. We are always happy to meet new neighbors, have fun, share our enthusiasm for the Village and, answer any questions.

Beverages and food will be available for purchase.

For more information:

www.rainydayvillage.org

info@rainydayvillage.org

barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

