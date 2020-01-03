Rainy Day Village Network hosting another round of Coffee Conversations in January

Sunday, Jan 12 from 12:45-2:00

Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church 36050 10th St Nehalem

Friday, Jan 17 from 3:30-5:00

US Bank Rockaway Branch, 126 Hwy 101 Rockaway

At these informal, drop in gatherings we seek to exchange information about Rainy Day Village Network by providing information and getting your feedback. We are always happy to meet new neighbors, have fun, share our enthusiasm for the Village and answer any questions.

We also have planned two pre-launch events in February where we will be signing up members and volunteers. We believe that everyone has something to offer and we welcome all people—retired, working, longtime and recent residents, second home owners, couples, singles, active folks and those with physical limitations, who want to grow with and rely on each other. If you’d like to participate in building a resilient community by sharing your skills, interests, knowledge and time, please consider joining us, either now to help us prepare for launch or afterwards as a service volunteer.

Most of us want to have meaningful relationships with others, be useful and creative, stay in our homes as we age, continue to grow and learn and use our money wisely. And many of us do not have family nearby to help with things we can no longer do as we get older. Your local village in the making, Rainy Day Village Network, can help with all of those.

We are an all-volunteer, grass roots organization with 2 main goals. One is to support people who choose to age in their own homes by creating a network of trained volunteers who would help them with tasks friends and families might do. Another important goal is to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives here in the communities that we love. We want to imagine new possibilities for aging that include independence, helping each other, maintaining control over our lives, and creating a positive impact on our community.

Once we “launch”, fully vetted volunteers will provide members with services like transportation to events and appointments, help with simple household tasks, and friendly check-ins and calls for those living alone. Individual members will pay a modest monthly fee of $20. Recognizing that everyone has different circumstances that may influence their ability to pay a membership fee, we are establishing a program funded by generous donors to offer financial assistance on an as-needed basis.



For more information:

www.rainydayvillage.org

info@rainydayvillage.org

503-764-1413

Rainy Day Village Network is a proud coastal spoke in the hub of Portland’s Villages Northwest, with a service area extending from Arch Cape to Twin Rocks including the lower Nehalem Valley.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)