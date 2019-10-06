Rainy Day Village Network: Community Coffee Conversations Continue, CowBell Cafe in Rockaway Tuesday Oct. 8th

The second in a series of Rainy Day Village Network’s Coffee Conversations will be held on Tuesday October 8, 10-11:30 am, CowBell Café, 194 Hwy 101 S, Rockaway Beach.

The first coffee conversation was held on Oct. 2nd at Wild in Manzanita, and was well-attended by a variety of community members interested in the concept of neighbors helping neighbors.

These informal, drop in gatherings are designed to provide an opportunity to find out what’s happening with Rainy Day Village Network, to meet new people and to get together with old friends. It’s a chance to ask questions, give feedback and perhaps join the network as it works to become fully operational by next spring. “We were very pleased with the turnout at our first event last week at Wild in Manzanita,” said organizers.

Rainy Day Village Network is a grass roots, inclusive village, where members join together to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives in the communities we love. Once the Network is “launched”, fully vetted volunteers will provide paying members with services like transportation to events and appointments, help with simple household tasks, and friendly check-ins and calls for those living alone.

So join us at a Rainy Day Village Network Coffee Conversation. We welcome all types of people—retired, working, longtime and recent residents, couples, singles, active folks and those with physical limitations, who want to grow with and rely on each other. We are always happy to meet new neighbors, have fun, share our enthusiasm for the Village and, answer any questions.

Beverages and food will be available for purchase.

The final Coffee Conversation will be:

Wednesday Nov 13, 10-11:30 am, Handy Creek Bakery, 63 Hwy 101 N, Wheeler

For more information:

www.rainydayvillage.org

info@rainydayvillage.org