Rainy Day Village Network Coffee Conversation Thursday, Dec 12

The next session of Rainy Day Village Network’s Coffee Conversation series will be Thursday, Dec 12 from 10-11:30 at Bread and Ocean, 154 Laneda in Manzanita.

These informal, drop in gatherings are designed to provide an opportunity to find out what’s happening with Rainy Day Village Network, to meet new people and to get together with old friends. You are encouraged to ask questions, give us feedback and perhaps join us as we prepare to become fully operational by next spring.

Most of us want to have meaningful relationships with others, be useful and creative, stay in our homes as we age, continue to grow and learn and use our money wisely. And many of us do not have family nearby to help with things we can no longer do as we get older. Your local village in the making, Rainy Day Village Network, can help with all of those.

We are a grass roots, inclusive village, where members join together to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives in the communities we love. Once we “launch”, fully vetted volunteers will provide members with services like transportation to events and appointments, help with simple household tasks, and friendly check-ins and calls for those living alone. Individual members will pay a modest monthly fee of $20. Recognizing that everyone has different circumstances that may influence their ability to pay a membership fee, we are establishing a program funded by generous donors to offer financial assistance on an as-needed basis.

So come join us at a Coffee Conversation. We welcome all types of people—retired, working, longtime and recent residents, couples, singles, active folks and those with physical limitations, who want to grow with and rely on each other. We are always happy to meet new neighbors, have fun, share our enthusiasm for the Village and, answer any questions.

Beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Our service area is from Arch Cape to Twin Rocks including the Lower Nehalem Valley.

A January Coffee Conversation will be held at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church on 10th Street in Nehalem on Sunday, Jan 12, from 12:45 to 2.

Watch for announcements about Pre-Launch events in the new year!

Rainy Day Village Network is a proud coastal spoke in the hub of Villages Northwest.

For more information: www.rainydayvillage.org

info@rainydayvillage.org

barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net

503-764-1413



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

