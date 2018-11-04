Pages Navigation Menu

Quilt and Fiber Show Featured at Hoffman Gallery in November

The Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery in Manzanita will feature traditional and contemporary artworks in fabric, felt, paper and more during November. The 2018 Quilt & Fiber Show will be on display every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Techniques used for various creations will demonstrated each day of the show. Special pop-up sales of hand-made quilt and fiber items will be available for purchase on Saturdays.
The Gallery is a program of the nonprofit Hoffman Center for the Arts at 594 Laneda Ave. All sales benefit the Center.


