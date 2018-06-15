Putting your phone away is vital to safety

Quietude and nature at Wheeler on the Bay Lodge
When a mishap on a client’s stairs sidelined Martha Taylor’s... Read more →
SALEM – Beginning July 1, distracted driving penalties in Oregon will start adding up. Distracted driving is already exacting a high price – with fatalities and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes where a driver is distracted – and now the cost for the driver may go even higher.
Offenses under the state’s distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions beginning July 1. Here’s how the penalties can add up:
Not being fully focused on the complex task of driving can have disastrous results. From 2012-2016 in Oregon, there were 10,814 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in 70 fatalities and 16,503 injuries.
“Distracted driving is an epidemic in Oregon, and the consequences can be deadly,” said Troy E. Costales, Transportation Safety Division administrator. “Everyone using the transportation system – drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike – should put away the distractions when traveling to help eliminate these tragedies.”
This year, in unofficial numbers, Oregon has had 172 fatalities, up 17.8% from the same time last year. While we don’t yet know the factors that contributed to these crashes, anecdotal information indicates many of these involved vehicles traveling out of their lane – and that can be the result of drivers being distracted.
“Distractions occur in many ways and Oregon’s law stresses the need to put your electronic devices aside,” Costales said. “What a driver must do is commit to keeping ‘hands on the wheel, mind on the road.’”
On October 1, 2017, an updated version of Oregon’s Distracted Driving law went into effect.
Here are the basics:
Learn how you can help stop distracted driving and save lives.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer