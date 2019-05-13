PUBLIC NOTICE: NorthWest Senior & Disability Services Board of Directors Budget Meeting May 23

A public meeting of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Senior and Disability Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at NorthWest Senior & Disability Services, 300 SW Hill Rd. McMinnville, Oregon. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and adopt a planning budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019. A summary of the budget is presented below. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at NWSDS, 3410 Cherry Avenue NE, Salem, Oregon, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Counties of Clatsop, Marion, Polk, Tillamook and Yamhill, Commissioner Mary Starrett, Chairperson of the Governing Board.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Recommended Budget

FY 2019/2020

Anticipated Requirements

Total Personnel Services $ 26,702,491

Total Materials and Services $ 4,112,009

Total Contract Services $ 2,909,510

Total Capital Outlay $ 325,000

Total Contingencies $ 4,256,966

TOTAL REQUIREMENTS $ 38,305,976

TOTAL REVENUE $ 38,305,976