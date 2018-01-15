PUBLIC NOTICE: Declaration of Tillamook Bay Community College Board Vacancy

Effective immediately, the TBCC Board Member Position for Zone 5 is vacant. Zone 5 includes voter precincts in Nehalem, Pine Grove, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, and Manzanita.

Applications will be available on our website, tillamookbaycc.edu in the Discover TBCC section, or in the Administration Office at Tillamook Bay Community College. Deadline for submitting a completed application to the Office of the President at TBCC is February 1, 2018. Additional information concerning the college and board responsibilities is also available by contacting Karen Grosulak, Executive Support Specialist at (503) 842-8222 ext. 1060.

The Board Members and College President will interview all of the candidates, who have completed the application, on February 5, 2018, time to be determined. The Board will appoint the new board member in that position to start at the March 5 Board Meeting.

The term of this board position expires in June 2019. The appointed board member will need to run for the new 4-year term during the public election in May 2019.

Contact information: Karen Grosulak, Executive Support Specialist

503-842-8222 x1060 karengrosulak@tillamookbaycc.edu



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)