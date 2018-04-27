Public Invited to Emergency Corps Annual Meeting April 30

The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay on Monday, Apr. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita.

The meeting will help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the organization, and mark its progress and growth over the past decade.

Andrew Phelps, Director of the Oregon Emergency Management Division will be the featured speaker at the event. He will provide an update of the state of emergency planning throughout the state.

Also on hand will be Oregon Representative Debbie Boone, who will discuss the state of the 2012 Oregon Resilience Plan and efforts being made to move the plan forward. State Senator Betsy Johnson will attend and report on the recent Oregon legislative session.

“Many, many volunteers have devoted countless hours to enhancing emergency preparedness in our area,” said EVCNB President Linda Kozlowski. “We have made great progress with our training programs and the recent Preparedness Fair provided proof that we are reaching more and more people with our message of preparation and resilience.”

“And yet, there is much more work to do,” she added. “Join us to hear about new EVCNB goals and partnerships as we chart a course into the next decade…and even greater preparedness.”