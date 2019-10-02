PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD OPENS FOR CHANGES TO ADMINISTRATIVE RULES REGARDING NEW NEHALEM SCENIC WATERWAY

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on changes to Oregon Administrative Rule language regarding the newly designated Nehalem River Scenic Waterway. The proposed change would adopt management rules for the land adjacent to the waterway.

Specifically, the proposed rules would guide future development within 1/4 mile of the riverbank along the 17.5-mile section of river designated as the waterway.

The Nehalem River Scenic Waterway was designed by Gov. Brown in June. It begins at Henry Rierson Spruce Run campground and ends at the confluence of Cook Creek, near Cougar Valley State Park.

OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. Nov 4.

Comments can be made online, in writing, via email or in-person at an upcoming public meeting:

Online: oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking%20Notices.aspx

In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.

In-person: 6 – 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St., Nehalem. The agenda includes an overview of the proposed rule and an opportunity for public comments.

After reviewing public comments, OPRD staff plan to present a final recommended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its November 2019 or February 2020 business meeting.

Full text of the proposed change is available online at oregon.gov/oprd/Rules/pages/index.aspx.

Individuals who require special accommodations to attend the Oct. 28 meeting should contact Katie Gauthier, OPRD legislative and policy lead, at least three days in advance: Katie.Gauthier@oregon.gov or 503-947-8625.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)