PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED IN LOCATING MISSING/ENDANGERED OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY (OSU) STUDENT AND HER BOYFRIEND

News Release from Oregon State Police

Posted on FlashAlert: March 17th, 2018 12:07 AM

On March 16, 2018, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Oregon State Police-University Area Command and Oregon State University’s Department of Public Safety were notified of a female OSU student and her boyfriend who had been reported missing/endangered by their families. Family members reported the two individuals may be suicidal and the Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance with regard to any information as to the couple’s location or their well being.

Kiara N. Wick (age 23 from Milwaukie, Oregon) and Jacob A. Eveler (age 20 from Philomath) were last seen around 2 a.m. on March 16, 2018, on OSU’s Corvallis campus in Tebeau Hall (Wick’s Residence). Around 3:00 p.m., a vehicle Eveler ,was believed to drive, was found at Eveler’s parent’s residence in Philomath.

Law enforcement officials have information the couple may be suicidal and are not suspecting foul-play in the pair’s disappearance.

Wick is 5’8″, 160 pounds with shoulder length (straight) brown hair and has gray/blue eyes. Wick’s clothing is unknown at this time.

Eveler is 6’0″, 170 pounds with shoulder length (curly) brown hair and has blue eyes. Eveler was last seen wearing a black “Rockstar” sweatshirt, grey Carhartt beanie, and unknown color of pants.

The couple has been known to a drive a second vehicle described as 4-door dark colored sedan in poor condition, but no other information is available about the vehicle. Their direction of travel is unknown but Wick has been known to like the beach and Eveler liked the Burnt Woods area.

If anyone has information regarding Wick or Eveler, please contact:

Department of Public Safety/Oregon State Police -University Area Command by calling:

(541)731-3010

Refer case# SP18-096835

