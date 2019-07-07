Preventing Falls: Staying Healthy & Independent, Free Class July 16th at Adventist Health Tillamook

One in three Americans aged 65+ falls every year. A fall can result in an injury that may change your life forever. The fear of falling can limit a person’s activities and impact their quality of life. Join Adventist Health experts as they discuss ways you can prevent a fall for yourself or someone you love. Join Adventist Health for this informative presentation on Tuesday, July 16 from 1 PM – 2:30 PM at Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Plaza

1100 3rd Street in Tillamook.

Topics will include:

– Factors in falling (for example vision, medications, environment, etc.)

– Exercises to improve flexibility and range of motion

– Footwear

– Home safety

No charge, everyone is welcome! For more information or to register: 503-815-7563.

See more classes and events at AdventistHealth.org/Tillamook