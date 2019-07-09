Presentations to Tillamook County Board of Commissioners – Tourism-Related Facilities Grant Success Series

The Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) Tourism-Related Facilities Grant Success Series, which features completed county grant projects, is resuming. This series is intended as a community outreach effort to update and inform the public about the use of the TLT facilities grant monies and to highlight all of the great projects.

The presentations listed below and attached are scheduled at 10:00 a.m. during the weekly Board of Commissioners’ meetings held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room A in the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon. For more information on TLT Tourism-Related Facilities, please visit www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Bocc/TLTFacilities.htm.

Wednesday, July 10, 2019: Oregon Department of Forestry will discuss their Education Pavilion at the Tillamook Forest Center Project ($80.000)

Wednesday, July 24, 2019: Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce will discuss their Visitor Center Façade Renovation Project ($14,986)

Wednesday, August 14, 2019: City of Tillamook will discuss their Carnahan Boat Dock Replacement & Ramp Repair Project ($72,712)

Wednesday, August 28, 2019: Oceanside Neighborhood Association will discuss their Oceanside Beach Access Design Plan Project ($15,000)

The Tillamook County BOC meetings are taped and televised on Channel 4 or go to tctvonline.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

