Preparedness Fair to Address Local Readiness to be held Saturday Jan. 27

Several clichés came to mind – timing is everything and always be prepared … with the early morning tsunami watch today, it seems that many people would greatly benefit from attending a preparedness fair. Guess what? You can get the scoop on all things preparedness from the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay at Saturday.

Get answers to the questions about how we would be warned here — quick note here – if the ground starts shaking that’s your tsunami warning to get to higher ground and if you are in one of the inundation zones (see the map on the EVC website) you have about 15 minutes to get to high ground.

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) will sponsor a Preparedness Fair this Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fire Station 13 on Highway 101 between Manzanita and Nehalem. The event is part of the Corps’ ongoing mission to help area residents prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

The Preparedness Fair will be free, open to the public, and include educational activities for children.



Here is an interview with Kay Wyatt from Wiggle Watcher World about upcoming Preparedness Fair. Click Here

Short introductory sessions will be offered throughout the day to highlight classes and training the EVCNB provides to help individuals and families improve their own preparedness. Session topics will include Go Bags, Sheltering at Home, Emergency Communication, Building Safety, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Personal Medications Planning, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Exhibits and interactive displays about all EVCNB programs will be set up around the fire station for viewing and discussion with local subject experts.

In any particular year, Tillamook County is subject to a variety of disruptive emergencies and disasters – windstorms, power outages, floods, landslides, and even tornados. The biggest concern of emergency planners, though, is the ever-present possibility of a giant earthquake caused by a rupture along the Cascadia Subduction Zone off shore that would generate a massive, life-threatening tsunami. The north Tillamook County area could be devastated and cut off from outside help for several days. Total recovery could take several months or even years.

“We truly hope that anyone and everyone interested in knowing more about how to prepare and survive a natural disaster will plan to attend the fair,” said EVCNB President Linda Kozlowski. “The event promises to be fun and informative and we believe everyone will come away with a better understanding of steps we can all take to be prepared.”

Information about emergency preparedness and the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay is always available online at evcnb.org.