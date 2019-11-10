Precautionary Tillamook Courthouse Closure Friday Afternoon Nov. 8th Due to Unknown Odor

The Tillamook Courthouse at 201 Laurel Ave, Tillamook was closed due to an unknown odor on Friday afternoon, November 8th. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees and visitors, the courthouse closed early for the holiday weekend. County offices are closed on Monday November 11th for Veterans Day. All departments outside the courthouse were unaffected and will operate as normal.

The County understands and apologizes for this significant inconvenience. There is no additional information at this time as it is still under investigation to identify the source of the and deem the courthouse safe.

Please watch the County’s website: www.co.tillamook.or.us for the most current open/closure information.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer