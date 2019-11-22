Portland, acoustic guitar master — Terry Robb live in Lincoln City Nov. 23

“One of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene.” – Living Blues

The Local Show:

Saturday, November 23: Lincoln City Cultural Center,

540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Doors 6:30 p.m., Show 7:00 p.m.

Tickets $10-$22

https://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/

Some musicians win awards. Then there are the very few who have awards named after them. Terry Robb – hailed as a blues guitar virtuoso and one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene – is one of those guys. The Vancouver-born, Portland-based bluesman took home the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally broke down and attached his name to the trophy permanently.

Recognition for his artistry doesn’t stop there. The Oregon Music Hall of Famer has been praised by Rolling Stone, Acoustic Guitar, Down Beat, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Living Blues and Oprah’s O Magazine, extolling his talents as a finger-picker, singer, songwriter, arranger and producer. He’s toured the country with Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, Robin Trowrer, and John Fahey, appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, dazzled the crowd at the Rose Garden during Portland Trail Blazers games, and collaborated with the Oregon Symphony. During his multi-decade run in the spotlight – one in which he’s released fifteen acclaimed albums – he’s shown himself to be a master of nearly every blues style and technique imaginable.

And there’s no better representation of his mastery than Confessin’ My Dues. The 13-track collection of original tunes draws on influences as varied as country blues to Coltrane, ragtime to Hendrix, and Americana to American Primitivism. Released May 31 to worldwide acclaim, the album soared to the Billboard Blues Album Chart, Living Blues Radio Report, Roots Music Report Blues Album Chart and the UK’s International Blues Broadcasters Album Chart.

“Robb demonstrates’ blues expansiveness, and his own versatility, not on a travelogue of covers, but in an album of originals,” mused Dan Forte of Vintage Guitar magazine. “And it’s difficult to think of anyone who could pull that off as well…In Terry Robb’s hands, it not only makes perfect sense, it makes perfect blues sense.” “Simply breathtaking perfection,” exclaimed Frank Matheis of Living Blues magazine. “He’s not just technically sublime; he plays with unrestrained passion you will feel deep down inside.”

From his Pacific Northwest tour with Robin Trower to his main stage performance at the 2019 Waterfront Blues Festival, Robb delivers blistering live performances on his Confessin My Dues Tour. “One of the hottest acts I have seen in some time,” lauded Greg Johnson, president of the Cascade Blues Association. “Confessin’ My Dues is yet another example of Terry Robb doing what he does best – leaving us with a sense of awe and joy with every note he plays. It’s a winning formula that continues to lead the pack.”

ABOUT TERRY ROBB

Terry Robb is an acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and record producer. His work is featured in Hollywood films, documentaries and biographies, such as Game of Thrones, The Horse Whisperer, and Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey, American Guitarist. He is associated with the American Primitive Guitar genre through his collaborations with Fahey, and is regarded as a virtuoso of acoustic blues guitar. In his multi-decade career, Robb has released 15 acclaimed albums as a solo artist, and performed at festivals and concert halls across the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.terryrobb.com/bio.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)