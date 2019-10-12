Port of Tillamook Bay Seeking Candidates for Board Vacancy

The Port of Tillamook Bay is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of commissioners. The appointee will serve the remainder of Position #5, which expires June 30, 2021 and will be expected to run on the May 2020 ballot. Regular monthly meetings typically the third Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and Special Meetings as needed. The full commission is also part of the Port’s budget committee, which meets once (usually) in the spring for two hours.

The Port of Tillamook Bay Board of Commissioners is comprised of five board members. Each member is elected by the registered voters of the district to serve a four-year term. The Port’s district boundary is roughly from Cape Lookout on the south running north along the Pacific Ocean and enveloping the south side of the Tillamook jetty system, then southeast through the center of Tillamook Bay and on east to the County line. The Port’s operating authority is from ORS 777, Special District/Port, following Oregon Budget Law, Ethics, Public Contracting, and Public meeting laws.

Interested candidates can request information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the Port office. For more information, please call Michele Bradley, General Manager 503-354-8043, email mbradley@potb.org, or visit office located at 4000 Blimp Blvd., Suite 100 during regular business hours, M-F 8:30 am to 5 pm, closed Noon to 1 pm for lunch.

The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5 pm.



About the Port of Tillamook Bay

The POTB resides on approximately 1,600 acres of the former Naval Air Station Tillamook, zoned M-1 (Manufacturing/Industrial) and the Port operates the Tillamook Air Museum, distributes City water, operates a wastewater system, over four miles of roads, and multiple buildings in the industrial Park. The Port is very involved with Tillamook County, Economic Development Council, the Salmonberry Trail, the Regional Solutions Team, many state agencies, and transportation issues. The adopted budget is over $6,000,000 and the tax revenue the Port receives is estimated at $50,000 per fiscal year.

Additional information about the Port may be found at www.potb.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

