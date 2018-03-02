Port of Nehalem: Board Commissioner Position and 4 Budget Commission Positions, Budget Officer

The Port of Nehalem is accepting applications for the position of Board Commissioner Position #5. The term of the position expires June 30th, 2019.

The Port of Nehalem is accepting applications for (4) four positions on the Budget Committee. Each position is a two year commitment.

The Port of Nehalem is accepting applications for the position of Budget Officer. The position is a one year commitment.

Applications should be in the form of a brief letter including:

• Name, address, phone number

• General background and experience

• Community Activities

• A statement of desire to be a member of the Commission

Applications for the positions may be obtained at the Port of Nehalem office, 36060 6th St. Nehalem.

Office hours Mon. Tues. & Wed. 10am – 2pm or online by typing SEL 190 in the search field.

Application Deadline is Wed. March 14th, 2018 and may be mailed or dropped off at the Port office.

Applicant interviews will be held Wed. March 21st, 2018 @ 6:00pm NCRD. A vote by the board of Commissioners will determine the elected candidates and will be held at the regular board meeting on Wed. March 28th,2018 6:30pm room 7 at NCRD.

Phone (503) 368-7212

Fax (503)368-7234

www.portofnehalem.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

