Poor run prompts ODFW to close Trask River Hatchery Hole (June 10, 2019)

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Poor returns of spring Chinook salmon, combined with low flows, and potentially elevated water temperatures has prompted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to close the Trask River Hatchery Hole to all fishing, effective June 13 -Oct. 15, 2019.

The Hatchery Hole is a popular section of the Trask River. The closure area extends 200 feet above and 900 feet below the confluence with Gold Creek at Trask Hatchery, approximately six miles southeast of Tillamook.

The closure is necessary to protect hatchery brood stock needed to provide the next generation of hatchery spring Chinook, according to Robert Bradley, district fish biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed District.

“The hatchery spring Chinook run is reduced this year based on fishery performance and our observations of fish holding in the river, and it appears we may not make brood for the hatchery without the fishing closure,” said Bradley. In addition, low flows and potentially warmer temperatures are expected to make for less than ideal holding conditions over the summer. This could reduce survival of salmon prior to spawning in the fall.

For more information about upcoming North Coast fishing seasons, including regulation updates, visit ODFW’s online fishing reports at www.myodfw.com.