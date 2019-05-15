POLICE INVESTIGATE THREAT OF SCHOOL SHOOTING AT SEASIDE HIGH SCHOOL

Seaside, Ore. – May 15, 2019 – On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Seaside Police investigated the threat of a school shooting that would reportedly occur on Wednesday May 15, 2019. A single juvenile suspect sent an email warning to several Seaside High School students telling them not to come to school on Wednesday as there would be a school shooting.

One of the message recipients immediately reported the threat to high school administrators who then called the Seaside Police Department. The student who sent the threat was contacted, interviewed and admitted to sending the message threatening the school shooting. The juvenile denied that they had intended to carry out the treat and that the threat was made because they were frustrated over an unknown reason. The early investigation did not discover any known access to firearms, nor was there any indication that other students were involved as a potential co-conspirator. The parents of the student suspect are very concerned about the threat and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Based on the initial investigation, the juvenile suspect was not taken into custody and remained in the home with the parents. The student was immediately suspended from school pending further school administrative inquiry which may include expulsion from school. Criminal charges concerning the threat will be forwarded to the Clatsop County Juvenile Department and Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion of the investigation.

The Seaside School District sent out an informational email to parents on Tuesday evening after the suspect had been contacted by police. Through this email, school administrators communicated that there was no belief that a threat of harm to students and staff continued to exist. Seaside High School and the Seaside Police Department agreed to have uniformed presence and extra patrols at the school throughout the day as an added measure of precaution.

The ability to stop a threat and possible tragedy starts with those who see or hear something and then report it. This threat was able to be investigated and the suspect contacted within three hours of the message being sent because someone had the courage to say something when they knew they had seen or heard something suspicious or threatening. Thank you to those students who reported a serious safety concern and threat to our community.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Knight with the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.



The Tillamook County Pioneer wants to remind students and their families about the safeoregon.com tip line, the statewide school safety tip line. The tip line is a safe, confidential and anonymous way for students to alert authorities to information that may be useful in preventing school attacks, bullying, and suicidal behaviors.

All kids should feel safe at school and in their communities. SafeOregon gives kids, parents, schools and their communities a way to report safety threats or potential acts of violence. Together, we’ll empower people to speak out and spark change.

SafeOregon can be accessed through a phone call, text message, mobile application or the internet by students and other members of the public. Trained staff are available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year to review, analyze and route tips for the most appropriate follow-up and urgency.

TIPS CAN BE SUBMITTED IN A VARIETY OF WAYS

EMAIL -tip@safeoregon.com

CALL OR TEXT – 844-472-3367

MOBILE APP – Android v2.9 iOS v1.9.4

WEB PORTAL – REPORT A TIP ONLINE