POETRY: THE GLOW OF DECEMBER

Grant’s Getaways: Candy Cane Express
Each weekend morning in December, railroad engineer Tim Thompson, preps... Read more →
Have you noticed the glow?
It’s everywhere you go!
On city streets, merchants’ windowpanes
On village lawns, on country roads and lanes.
Neighborhoods engage in a festive competition
Who can display the brightest decorations?
Brightly colored lights adorn rooftops and eves
Santa and his Reindeer poise atop, Rudolph in the lead
One stands out, everyone agrees
On a protected cove in the center of the cul-de-sac
Is a display that’s the reason for our celebration, in fact
A Holy Nativity Scene illuminated by an Angel overhead
Baby Jesus resting in a Manger for a Bed
Kings, Wisemen, Shepherds come from afar, following the light
A choir of Angels singing “Joy to the World and Silent night
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
– Virginia Prowell, 12/19/2019
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer