POETRY: THE GLOW OF DECEMBER

Have you noticed the glow?

It’s everywhere you go!

On city streets, merchants’ windowpanes

On village lawns, on country roads and lanes.





Neighborhoods engage in a festive competition

Who can display the brightest decorations?

Brightly colored lights adorn rooftops and eves

Santa and his Reindeer poise atop, Rudolph in the lead

One stands out, everyone agrees

On a protected cove in the center of the cul-de-sac

Is a display that’s the reason for our celebration, in fact



A Holy Nativity Scene illuminated by an Angel overhead

Baby Jesus resting in a Manger for a Bed

Kings, Wisemen, Shepherds come from afar, following the light

A choir of Angels singing “Joy to the World and Silent night

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

– Virginia Prowell, 12/19/2019