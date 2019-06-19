POETRY: SCENES OF A JUNE AFTERNOON

– Virginia Prowell (6-17-2019)

SPONSORED BY: OUR GOOD LORD AND SAVIOR

PRESENTED BY: MOTHER NATURE

Sitting on my porch, overlooking the river

I witnessed a scene that made my heart quiver

A light gentle breeze enticed the trees into a fluttery dance

The dark green Firs took lead, with the Alder’s softer hues following with each lovely branch.

Overhead, white wispy clouds dotted an azure blue sky

Where three huge Eagles soared in a dramatical style

Lower in the sky, Swallows are darting back and forth,

Finches and Grosbeaks join in the merry mirth!

The Sun’s warm rays made the scene come alive

The river’s gentle flow rippled below where a Fish duck went into a hungry dive

Canada Geese parade their flocks of the season,

Grooming them for next year is the reason

I feel so honored and blessed to have witness a scene

Of beauty and nature that is so supreme

This beautiful June day is for all to enjoy

Just open your minds and hearts to deploy