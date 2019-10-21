POETRY: OCTOBER ARTIST

EDITOR’S NOTE: Regular Pioneer readers will recognize this poet’s name – the author of the “Diary of the Depot” – and we have always enjoyed her regular poetry contributions. Until recently, while dealing with some health issues, Virginia had been producing a poem a month for decades (at least 40 years – yes, I did the math – that would be nearly 500 poems.) I’m so pleased to share her latest monthly poem – an Ode to October … accompanied by images from Don Best. Let’s hope that as Virginia continues into her 9th decade, that she can resume her monthly (or more) poetry gifts and continue to share them with us. Such a treat and a treasure. Enjoy!!

By Virginia Prowell (10/19/19)

On an October moonlit and frosty night

Mother Nature’s Artists begin their flight.

Armed with pallets of colors to brighten the world

They range in colors from passionate reds

to vibrant gold.



They scatter in every direction

Seeking the canvas of their selection

To the forested hillsides, the Valleys

The banks of the rivers and streams

Along the roadsides, they’ll create their scene.



With the backdrop of the evergreens

They begin to enhance the deciduous trees

Splashing brilliant gold on broad-leaf Maples

Lighter yellow on Cottonwoods and Alders



The Crowning Glory comes as deftly hands

Paint vibrant shades of orange, pink and reds

On ornamental and Vine maple’s lacy tiers

And now, their Masterpiece is complete

for another year.

Photos by Don Best