POETRY: NOVEMBER SIGHTINGS

– Virginia Prowell (11/9/2018)
Though the temperature has dropped a degree or two
A ride through the countryside can reveal an incredible view
A changing of colors from green to gold
Whether a vine or a tree, the Maple’s display is something to behold!
The rivers and smaller streams have regained their flow
Seasonable rains have replenished them from their Summer low
Fishermen are flocking to their banks to catch the Big One
Food for the table, not to mention the fun!
Remnants of the corn of newly harvested fields
Beckons gaggles of Canada geese for a free meal.
And lush grassy acreage attracts yet another species
The Snowy White Egret arrives for its yearly feasting.
That beautiful deer you see on the forested ride
May dart out in front of you to the other side
And in an open field of newly planted grass
You’ll be amazed at the herd of elk grazing in mass.
BE THANKFUL FOR YOUR NOVEMBER SIGHTINGS.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer