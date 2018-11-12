POETRY: NOVEMBER SIGHTINGS

– Virginia Prowell (11/9/2018)

Though the temperature has dropped a degree or two

A ride through the countryside can reveal an incredible view

A changing of colors from green to gold

Whether a vine or a tree, the Maple’s display is something to behold!

The rivers and smaller streams have regained their flow

Seasonable rains have replenished them from their Summer low

Fishermen are flocking to their banks to catch the Big One

Food for the table, not to mention the fun!

Remnants of the corn of newly harvested fields

Beckons gaggles of Canada geese for a free meal.

And lush grassy acreage attracts yet another species

The Snowy White Egret arrives for its yearly feasting.

That beautiful deer you see on the forested ride

May dart out in front of you to the other side

And in an open field of newly planted grass

You’ll be amazed at the herd of elk grazing in mass.

BE THANKFUL FOR YOUR NOVEMBER SIGHTINGS.