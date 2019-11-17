POEM: BIRD INVASION

Grant’s Getaways: Team Wraptor
Driving in the country on a November sunny day
Revealed a sight of shear anomaly.
A vicious storm brewing off distant shores
Results in scenes of grandeur that are hard to ignore.
Gaggles of Geese converge upon fields near the river’s mouth
As they make their yearly migration South.
Flocks of Seagulls arrive in mass
Covering the fields of bright green grass.
The regal Snowy-white Egrets gracefully alight
In fields to feast on rodents, it is their favorite.
I count my blessings each and every day
As I witness God’s incredible work at play.
–Virginia Prowell (11/16/19)
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer