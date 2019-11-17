POEM: BIRD INVASION

Driving in the country on a November sunny day

Revealed a sight of shear anomaly.

A vicious storm brewing off distant shores

Results in scenes of grandeur that are hard to ignore.



Gaggles of Geese converge upon fields near the river’s mouth

As they make their yearly migration South.

Flocks of Seagulls arrive in mass

Covering the fields of bright green grass.

The regal Snowy-white Egrets gracefully alight

In fields to feast on rodents, it is their favorite.

I count my blessings each and every day

As I witness God’s incredible work at play.

–Virginia Prowell (11/16/19)