Pioneer’s “Questions for the Candidates” Summary; Link to Drop Box Sites

As of Nov. 2nd at 11 am, voter turnout in Tillamook County is at 40.5%. It’s too late to mail your ballot – so drop it off at convenient drop box locations throughout Tillamook County:

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/vote-ballot-boxes-drop-site-locations-throughout-tillamook-county/

Here are links to all the “Questions for the Candidates” as you mark your ballot – compare candidates’ answers to key questions:

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-state-representative-house-district-10/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questionsforcandidatesstaterephd10/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-candidates-3-in-series-state-representative-32nd-district/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-4-in-series-state-representative-32nd-district/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates5series/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-7-in-series-tillamook-county-board-of-commissioners-position-3/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-8-in-series-tillamook-pud-subdivision-2-candidates/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-9-in-series-tillamook-pud-subdivision-2-candidates/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-10-in-series-tillamook-pud-subdivision-4-candidates/

https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/questions-for-the-candidates-11-in-series-tillamook-pud-subdivision-5-candidates/