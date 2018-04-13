Pioneering Spirit: Announcing the PRINT edition of the Tillamook County Pioneer – In a Mailbox Near You in May

By Laura Swanson, Partner/Editor

That’s right! We are going “old school.” While print newspapers are folding right and left throughout the country, the Tillamook County Pioneer is “bucking the trend.” It’s a request we have heard since we began this journey, “Have you ever thought about printing a regular newspaper?” The community asked, and we’ve listened.

The Tillamook County Pioneer is proud to announce our FIRST monthly PRINT edition will debut in late May, with the support and partnership of Chas Hundley, publisher/editor of the Banks Post and Gales Creek Journal. The print edition will feature the top stories from our popular online news website as well as feature what’s “coming up”. In full-color, and mailed FREE to every address in Tillamook County, the Pioneer truly is the community’s newspaper featuring the epic photography, history stories, feature articles and more.

We are committed to taking care, giving time and attention to each story to provide complete, accurate community coverage – from Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain to Cascade Head, and the 77 miles in-between Tillamook County’s news resource is the Pioneer.

For more information about advertising/sponsorship for the upcoming print edition, email to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net or call 503-939-5416.

PRINT AD RATES

