Pelican Brewing Company Honored with Gold Medals at the International Beer Awards

Pacific City, Oregon (June 4, 2019)—Pelican Brewing Company has landed two Gold medals from the International Beer Awards. The two Gold Medalists include Pelican’s highly-decorated flagship brew Kiwanda Cream Ale and a delicious new draft-only creation, Coast Range Rye.

Long the darling of Pelican’s year-round offerings, Kiwanda Cream Ale has now earned nearly 60 medals. Kiwanda Cream celebrates Cape Kiwanda, the starting point of the stunning Three Capes Scenic Route and the birthplace of Pelican Brewing Company.



Inspired by one of America’s traditional 19th century beer styles, Kiwanda has a golden color, floral aroma, refreshing body and a clean, snappy finish. Whether enjoyed with your toes in the sand at our oceanfront brewpub or in your own backyard, Kiwanda Cream Ale is proof that light colored beer can be both refreshing and inspiring.

Coast Range Rye is a new draft-only creation brewed at the Cannon Beach brewpub—born at the beach, but made with the coastal mountains in mind. Much like the Coast Range, this beer is rustic, earthy, and soul satisfying. With a floral hop nose and flavors of pumpernickel, graham cracker, followed by a pleasant bitterness, this beer is a journey for your taste buds. A journey to misty mountain tops of the beautiful Coast Range, as well as unique and balanced flavors. Coast Range Rye will be available to fellow fanatics at all Pelican brewpubs and other select watering holes.

The International Beer Awards is sanctioned by the North American Brewers Association and takes place in Idaho Falls, Idaho in conjunction with the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest. It is a unique industry competition that judges the best beers in the country by style guidelines. The event is conducted as a single blind sampling followed by rank ordering of the entries within a style category.

“Blind tasting competitions such as IBA are one of the ways that we get real, unbiased feedback on our beers and the North American Brewers Association does a fantastic job gathering a very talented crew of judges,” says Jim Prinzing, CEO, Pelican Brewing Company. “Congratulations to the Pelican brewery team for their consistent creativity that produced these outstanding wins at NABA—coming home with two Gold medals is a great honor.”

Pelican’s founding brewmaster, Darron Welch, continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold last year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

Like all Pelican beers, Kiwanda Cream and Coast Range Rye are born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink.

For a list of all of Pelican’s award-winning beer, click here.



About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)