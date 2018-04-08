Parkinson’s Disease Support Group to hold Open House Event April 12th

Parkinson’s Awareness is held each year in the month of April.



Here is your opportunity to learn about Parkinson’s Disease from the real experts here in Tillamook County, Michael and Joanne Love. Join them for informal discussion about Parkinson’s disease and available resources in a warm and friendly atmosphere on Thursday April 12th from 2:30 to 4 pm at Tillamook Adventist Church, 2610 First St.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects your movement. It grows step by step, in some cases beginning with a scarcely detectable tremor in only one hand. However, while a tremor may be the most known indication of Parkinson’s illness, the issue usually causes stiffness or slow movement.

In the early phases of Parkinson’s disease, your face may demonstrate zero articulation or your arms practically may not swing when you walk. Your speech may become difficult or slurred. The side effects of the disease intensify as your condition advances over the long run.

Despite the fact that Parkinson’s disease can’t be cured, drugs might help with improving your symptoms. In periodic cases, your specialist may propose surgery to control certain areas of your brain and control your symptoms.

The Tillamook County Parkinson’s disease support group meets regularly, the second Thursday each month from 1 to 2:30 pm with resources, speakers and activities.



It is an essential part of our lives. Starting health awareness and taking care of yourself is taught in schools, however nobody focuses on the ramifications of these standards. Well-being advancements through training are key for a healthy life. In the last two decades, doctors, business well-being specialists, and sustenance and wellness specialists did pay special consideration to helping people become mindful of their well-being. Exercise, nourishment, stress administration and being aware of medical needs was offered as an introduction to patients with Parkinson’s.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

