Paid Summer Student Fellowship Available in Tillamook at OSU Extension Service

Tillamook county students enrolled in the OSU College of Public Health and Human Science are invited to apply for a paid community-based fellowship focusing on improving nutrition and the food environment sponsored by the OSU Moore Family Center Healthy Community Outreach Program. One of the fellowships is located in Tillamook County through the OSU Extension Service Family & Community Health program and will focus on the Food Hero at the Farmers Market project.

Student fellows will work alongside OSU Extension Service faculty and staff who are working to improve community health. This learning opportunity will increase the skills of students in the areas of community-based participatory research, community engagement and health leadership, best practices in health promotion and behavior, and promoting policy, systems and environmental changes in order to optimize the nutrition and health of the community.

This position will work on multiple aspects of the “Food Hero at the Farmers’ Market” program at the Tillamook Farmers’ market and will assist with other community health projects. This includes developing and implementing educational activities for children and their families at the farmers’ market, promoting the program, preparing and offering samples of Food Hero recipes, and assessing the impact of the program, as well as the opportunity to work collaboratively with community partners.

Students are expected to live in Tillamook County for the duration of the summer 2019 fellowship.

This position will include weekend hours since local Farmer’s markets are scheduled on the weekend. To learn more view the full position description and application instructions at http://jobs.oregonstate.edu/postings/75276. Applications are due May 10, 2019.



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)