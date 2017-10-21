Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber seeks recommendations for annual awards by Oct. 25

The Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking recommendations for its annual awards, which will be handed out at the Chamber’s banquet on Dec. 5. Award categories are Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

Members of the public interested in nominating a business or individual for this year’s awards are asked to send their suggestions along with a sentence or two about their recommendations to pcnvchamber@gmail.com. Nominations are due by Wednesday, Oct 25 as the Chamber board is planning on making a decision at their board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the Chamber, the Volunteer of the Year should be “someone who has given of his or her time to one or more organizations or projects which help make Tillamook County a better place to live and do business.” The nominee does not need to be a Chamber member. The Business of the Year is to celebrate a business or organization that has made an impact on the region. According to the Chamber, that could be more jobs, a new service or product or a significant investment in the area. The nominee can be anything from a single entrepreneur to a large organization. Finally, the Citizen of the Year is an award for an individual who has “stepped up in one or more areas to help make South Tillamook County the great place it is.” The nominee could be involved in local or state government, business, faith organizations, nonprofit organizations, community projects and more.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

