OSU Master Gardener™ Fall Home & Garden Classes Saturday, October 26th

The Tillamook County OSU Master Gardener Fall Home & Garden Classes will be held Saturday, October 26 from 9 am to 2:30 pm at the OSU Extension Service building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, OR, (503) 842-3433. The classes are open to everyone. They are taught by Master Gardener volunteers. The fee will be used to cover class supplies and to help support further Master Gardener educational projects.

9:00 am-Keynote speaker: Dan Stark, Extension Forester, Ecology of North Coast Oregon Trees

There are 2 classes to choose from during each of the 2 time periods:

 10:30 am — 12:00 am Learning at Home or Culinary Oils & Flavored Vinegars

 12:00 pm — 1:00 pm Bring your own lunch

 1:00 pm — 2:30 pm Chalkboard Plant ID Markers or Kilchis Point Reserve Guided Hike

No pre-registration. Pay and register on the day of classes. $5.00 per class (per person).

Please pay with cash or checks only. Make checks payable to: TCMGA.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. or 30 minutes before a class starts.

First come—first serve.