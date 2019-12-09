OSU Extension Service Tillamook County Open House Dec. 12th, 4-7 pm

Come meet the OSU Extension office staff, including Dakota Lager the new 4H Program Coordinator.

The Oregon State University Tillamook County Extension Service will be holding an open house on December 12th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Tillamook County Extension Office 4506 3rd St. Tillamook Oregon. The public is encouraged to drop in during the event to learn more about the services and programs offered by the extension service. During the event there will be supplies for cookie decorating.

We are excited to introduce you to Dakota Lager, the new 4-H Tillamook County Program Coordinator. Dakota is from Newport, and participated in Coos County 4-H. His projects included Swine, Photography, Civic Engagement, STEM, and Family and Consumer Science. Dakota has his degree in Agricultural Science from Oregon State University in Agricultural Science. While enrolled at Oregon State University in 2016, he continued to hone his leadership skills with volunteer work and student activism. In between taking classes, he worked as the Coos County 4-H Outreach Assistant. Now he hopes to bring his passion for 4-H into his job as the Tillamook County 4-H Program Coordinator.

The OSU Extension Service is partnering with people in every county, providing information and expertise to help meet local challenges and help every Oregonian thrive. The Extension Service offers the following programs: Agriculture, Lifelong Health and well-being, and youth outreach and education. Through our partnerships with the community we have been able to create a strong focus on community needs.

With the OSU Extension Open house we hope to provide the public with the opportunity to engage with extension service staff and meet our county program leaders. Drop by the open house on Thursday December 12th any time from 4 to 7 pm, decorate a cookie (or two) and see what OSU Extension Service is all about and what we have to offer!



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.