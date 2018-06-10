OSU Extension Service June Day Camps for Kids

Kids can kick off summer by attending fun, interactive day camps that are provided by the OSU Extension Service. Day camps held in June include:

Summer Mural Project: Tuesdays & Thursdays, June 12 – July 12, 9:00 am – noon. This project, taught by Thea DeFeyter, professional artist, working with Art Accelerated, will start with the design of a mural, moving through the permit process, to review and exaction and finally, installation of the mural. This day camp is for youth who just completed 5th grades and up. Cost is $45 (includes supplies). Register online at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H.

Stickers and Shirts! Computer Aided Design: Monday to Friday, June 18-22, 9:00 am – noon. Come learn how to use CAD software to design in 2 dimensions and leave with the ability to work with Rhinoceros software to create your own designs. Learn the process for creating high quality stickers and vinyl transfer apparel. Walk away with a custom sticker and t-shirt. Bring your own USB jump drive to save your designs! This day camp is for youth who just completed 4th grades and up. Cost is $45 (includes supplies). Register online at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H.

Dishing Up the Dirt: Tuesday to Friday, June 19-22, 1:00 – 5:00 pm. Plant a veggie container, build a terrarium, do garden crafts, cook foods from the garden, and have fun! Bring gloves and wear clothes that can get dirty. This day camp is for youth who have completed 2nd grade or higher. Cost is $45 (includes supplies). Register online at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H.

Babysitter Training: Monday to Friday, June 25, 26, 27 & 29, 9:00 – 11:30 am and June 28th, 9:00 – 3:00 pm for First Aid/CPR training. Topics include: babysitter role & responsibility, preventing and handling emergencies, feeding young children, activities for children, ages and stages, behavior and guidance. First Aid/CPR portion is a full day on Thursday. This day camp is for youth who have completed 4th grade and up. Cost is $45 (includes supplies). Register online at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H.

Cooking Matters for Teens: Tuesday-Friday, June 26th – 29th, 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Join us for a week of learning cooking and eating healthy meals! Cooking Matters for Teens teaches teens & pre-teens how to make healthy food choices and prepare healthy meals and snacks for themselves, their families, and their friends. There is no charge for this day camp since it is funded through SNAP-Ed and Oregon Food Bank sponsored program. Register online at http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth.

The Tillamook County 4-H program is holding additional day camps throughout the summer on a variety of topics. The flyer is available on our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook or at the OSU Extension Service Office. Completed online registration and the day camp fee are required to register. Pre-registration is encouraged as each day camp has limited enrollment and camps with low enrollment one week prior to the starting date may be canceled. Online registration available at http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H, registrations are currently open and will be taken on a space available basis through the first day of each day camp. Contact the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, TillamookExtensionOffice@oregonstate.edu or call 503-842-3433 for additional information.



