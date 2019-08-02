OSU Extension Service Closed During the Week of County Fair

The OSU Extension Service office in Tillamook will be closed Monday, August 5,

through Friday, August 9, the week of the Tillamook County Fair. OSU Extension staff will

be working at the Fair with the 4-H shows.

The temporary 4-H Fair office phone number is 503-842-3247 (503-842-FAIR) and

is located on the second floor of the Exhibit Hall at the Fairgrounds.

If you have food preservation or food safety questions, you can call the OSU Food

Safety/Preservation Hotline at 1-800-354-7319, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Master Gardener volunteers will be also working at the fairgrounds at the OSU

Master Gardener Demonstration Garden giving tours and answering gardening questions.

Be sure to take a tour of their beautiful garden.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

